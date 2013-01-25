A man talks on his mobile phone as he walks past an ITC office building in Kolkata September 4, 2012. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri/Files

Reuters Market Eye - Shares in ITC (ITC.NS) ended up 0.7 percent to 299.75 rupees, not far off a record high of 306.50 rupees hit on December 12, 2012, as investors see previous fears of a potential duty on cigarettes as having dragged down the stock excessively.

Shares in the cigarette maker fell 11.7 percent in December on fears of tougher regulations on tobacco products.

Buying in defensive stocks this week on nervousness ahead of the RBI policy review on Tuesday also seen helping.

ITC shares have risen 4.3 percent this week.

ITC last week beat estimates with a 21 percent rise in quarterly profit as cigarette volumes improved after four quarters of stagnant growth.

(Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi)