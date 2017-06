Workers arrange consumable goods as a customer (back) shops at a grocery store in Lucknow July 6, 2009. REUTERS/Pawan Kumar/Files

Reuters Market Eye - Consumer goods stocks rally with investors, recovering from recent steep falls.

ITC gains 4.5 percent, after the cigarette maker had dropped 10.6 percent since hitting a record high on April 27 as of Tuesday's close.

Hindustan Unilever gains 4.1 percent, having falling 7.4 percent since its all time high on May 10 as of the previous close.

Consumer good stocks had previously rallied because of expectations for good earnings, and as investors sought out more defensive sectors as protection against broader market volatility.