A man talks on his mobile phone as he walks past an ITC office building in Kolkata September 4, 2012. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri/Files

India's largest cigarette maker, ITC Ltd(ITC.NS), posted a 19.5 percent jump in quarterly net profit on Friday, meeting market expectations.

ITC, which makes four out of every five cigarettes sold in India, said net profit rose to 19.28 billion rupees for the quarter ended March 31, from 16.14 billion rupees a year earlier.

Analysts on average had expected earnings of 19.08 billion rupees, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. (Reporting by Aradhana Aravindan; Editing by Jeremy Laurence)