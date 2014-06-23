A man talks on his mobile phone as he walks past an ITC office building in Kolkata September 4, 2012. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri/Files

Reuters Market Eye - Shares of India's biggest cigarette manufacturer ITC Ltd (ITC.NS) slumped on Monday on a media report that the government may raise taxes on cigarettes aggressively in the upcoming budget in July, dealers say.

Union health minister Harsh Vardhan has sought an increase in tax on cigarettes of all lengths by 2 to 3.5 rupees per stick, newspaper Economic Times said in a report on Friday.

"Although the previous government had raised tax on cigarettes by about 19 per cent in February 2013, the increase was too little to lower consumption," the report quoted the minister as saying.

Shares in ITC ended down 6.2 percent at 314.95 rupees.

(Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi)