A man talks on his mobile phone as he walks past an ITC office building in Kolkata September 4, 2012. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri/Files

Reuters Market Eye - ITC (ITC.NS) falls 1.7 percent on concerns about tougher tobacco regulations.

Economic Times reports the government may ban the sale of loose cigarettes among other measures, cites unnamed government officials.

A company spokesman was not immediately reachable for comments.

Ban on loose cigarettes can dent ITC's volumes by 8-10 percent.

ITC has 37 buy ratings, 2 hold and one sell rating, Thomson Reuters data shows.

(Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi)