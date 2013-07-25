A man talks on his mobile phone as he walks past an ITC office building in Kolkata September 4, 2012. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri/Files

Sunfeast-branded instant past meals, which are part of a line of fast-moving consumer goods owned by Indian cigarette maker ITC, are displayed for sale at a grocery store in Mumbai May 17, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash/Files

MUMBAI Shares of India's largest cigarette maker ITC(ITC.NS) ended down 4.5 percent on Thursday after its sales rose 10 percent during the quarter ended June 30, lagging forecasts.

The company posted net sales of 73.4 billion rupees in the first quarter of the current fiscal year beginning April from 66.5 billion rupees in the same period a year ago.

Analysts had expected sales of 78.7 billion rupees, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Earlier in the day the company posted a 18 percent jump in net profit to 18.9 billion rupees. (Reporting by Nandita Bose; Editing by Rafael Nam)