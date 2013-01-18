BRIEF-TVS Motor Co May total sales up around 16 pct
* Says May total sales of 282,007 vehicles versus 243,783 vehicles last year
(Repeats to attach to corrected snap, no change to text)
MUMBAI Jan 18 India's largest cigarette maker, ITC Ltd, posted a 21 percent jump in quarterly net profit on Friday, beating market expectations.
ITC, India's fourth most-valuable company at $41.1 billion, said its net profit rose to 20.5 billion rupees ($377.6 million)for the quarter ended Dec. 31, up from 17 billion rupees a year earlier.
Analysts had expected a 16.5 percent rise in earnings to 19.8 billion rupees, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
($1 = 54.29 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Nandita Bose; Editing by Matt Driskill)
* Says May total sales of 282,007 vehicles versus 243,783 vehicles last year
* Monthly domestic sales of 11,278 units in May 2017 against 9,954 units in corresponding month last year