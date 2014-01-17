A man talks on his mobile phone as he walks past an ITC office building in Kolkata September 4, 2012. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri/Files

MUMBAI India's largest cigarette maker, ITC Ltd(ITC.NS), posted a 16 percent jump in quarterly net profit on Friday, in line with market expectations.

ITC, India's third most valuable company, said its net profit rose to 23.85 billion rupees for the quarter ended December 31, up from 20.5 billion rupees a year earlier.

Analysts had expected a 15 percent rise in earnings to 23.6 billion rupees, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

