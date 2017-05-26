Sensex falls on profit-taking; financial stocks down
Indian shares fell on Friday, with the NSE index hitting a one-week low, as investors booked profits in financials such as State Bank of India and auto makers such as Maruti Suzuki India Ltd.
Diversified consumer company ITC Ltd posted a 12 percent growth in March-quarter profit as its biggest segment, cigarettes, witnessed growth in sales.
Profit rose to 26.69 billion rupees ($413.93 million) in the fourth quarter ended March 31, from 23.81 billion rupees a year earlier, the conglomerate said on Friday. bit.ly/2rnMf4i
Analysts on average expected the company to post a profit of 27.06 billion rupees, according to Thomson Reuters data.
ITC, India's biggest cigarette maker, said revenue from cigarettes rose about 5 percent to 89.55 billion rupees.
($1 = 64.4800 rupees)
(Reporting by Tanvi Mehta in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)
