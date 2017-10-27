ITC second-quarter profit rises about 6 percent

(REUTERS - India’s biggest cigarette maker ITC Ltd (ITC.NS) posted a nearly 6 percent rise in quarterly profit on Friday, helped by lower costs.

A man lights a cigarette in front of a departmental store displaying advertisements of ITC's products in Kolkata, India, April 7, 2016. Picture taken April 7, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri/Files

Profit rose to 26.40 billion rupees ($406.03 million) in the second quarter ended Sept. 30, from 25 billion rupees a year earlier, the company said. bit.ly/2lmhURC

Analysts on average had expected a profit of 26.44 billion rupees, according to Thomson Reuters Eikon data.

The company, which also makes Sunfeast biscuits and Classmate stationery, said its expenses for the quarter fell about 39 percent to 63.14 billion rupees.

($1 = 65.0200 Indian rupees)