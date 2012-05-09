A customer shops at a grocery store in the northern Indian city Lucknow July 6, 2009. REUTERS/Pawan Kumar/Files

Reuters Market Eye - Cigarette maker ITC gains 2.9 percent to 233.50 rupees, after slumping 8.9 percent over seven consecutive sessions of declines. Citigroup says the government has proposed n amendment to the pricing methodology for an excise duty announced in March.

The change would be positive for cigarette manufacturers as it would provide better pricing flexibility and margin upside, Citi says.

Citi raises EPS estimates by 1-4 percent for fiscal 2013-2014 because of a tweak in its cigarette pricing/volume assumptions.

Citi raises target price on ITC's stock to 255 rupees from 232 rupees and reiterates its "buy" rating, calling it its "preferred pick" in the Indian consumer universe.

"We would use any stock correction around concerns on higher excise/lower volumes as an enhanced buying opportunity," Citi says.