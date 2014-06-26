A man talks on his mobile phone as he walks past an ITC office building in Kolkata September 4, 2012. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri/Files

Reuters Market Eye - Shares in ITC ltd(ITC.NS) have turned positive and are trading higher after Morgan Stanley upgraded the stock to "overweight" from "equal-weight" and increased the price target to 400 rupees from 360 rupees.

"ITC is a strong consensus buy - yet one of the worst-performing stocks in our coverage over the past 12 months - trailing the Sensex by 35 percent," the investment bank said in a note.

"After recent underperformance, we believe ITC stock is factoring in a cigarette volume decline in FY15," it said.

Shares in ITC were up 0.3 percent at 316.85 rupees at 12:27 p.m.

(Reporting by Indulal PM)