A homeless man smokes crack under a bus shelter at a suburban bus station in Mumbai October 13, 2011. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files

Reuters Market Eye - ITC (ITC.NS) gains 1.8 percent.

Tobacco has been added in GST ambit - media reports.

Inclusion in GST's realm will most likely keep tax rates lower for tobacco-based products - analysts.

The cabinet clears bill for nationwide sales tax.

The amendment will be introduced in the ongoing session of parliament concluding next week.

Other Cigarette makers also gain. Godfrey Phillips India (GDFR.NS) up 1.1 percent and VST Industries (VSTI.NS) rises 0.32 percent

($1 = 63.5150 rupees)

(Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi)