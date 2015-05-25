MUMBAI May 25 Shares in ITC Ltd fell 2.3 percent in pre-open trading on Monday after India's largest cigarette maker reported lower-than-expected earnings as higher taxes on smokes and a government push to discourage tobacco consumption hurt business.

ITC said late on Friday it earned 23.61 billion rupees ($371.6 million) in the January-March quarter, while analysts were expecting the company to earn 25.19 billion rupees, as per Thomson Reuters data.

The broader NSE index was down 0.25 percent. (Reporting by Rafael Nam; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)