Nikkei climbs to 6-week high on earnings optimism
TOKYO, May 2 Japan's Nikkei share average rose to six-week highs on Tuesday in a holiday-shortened week, getting a lift from robust earnings and gains on Wall Street.
MUMBAI May 25 Shares in ITC Ltd fell 2.3 percent in pre-open trading on Monday after India's largest cigarette maker reported lower-than-expected earnings as higher taxes on smokes and a government push to discourage tobacco consumption hurt business.
ITC said late on Friday it earned 23.61 billion rupees ($371.6 million) in the January-March quarter, while analysts were expecting the company to earn 25.19 billion rupees, as per Thomson Reuters data.
The broader NSE index was down 0.25 percent.
* China, U.S. factory readings show slower but still solid growth