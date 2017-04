A salesman takes a bottle of Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL) Dove shampoo from a shelf at a shop in Mumbai April 30, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files

Reuters Market Eye - Defensive stocks top gainers on Sensex. ITC (ITC.NS) is up 3.5 pct, while Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (SUN.NS) gains 2.3 pct.

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories (REDY.NS) gains 0.8 pct and Hindustan Unilever (HLL.NS) up 0.6 pct.

Traders turn to safe havens amid string of record highs on indexes.

The 30-share Sensex is down 0.3 percent after setting records in each of the previous five sessions.

(Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi)