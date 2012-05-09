May 10 Itochu Corp and Panasonic Corp
will merge their mobile phone sales units before
October to create the third largest mobile phone company in
Japan, the Nikkei said.
Itochu will hold less than half of the merged unit, ITC
Networks Corp, while Panasonic is expected to hold
about 20 percent, the business daily said.
ITC is expected to have sales of about 3 million units after
the merger, overtaking its nearest rival ITX Corp, an Olympus
Corp group firm, the daily said.
Itochu currently holds about 60 percent stake in ITC.
(Reporting by Adithya Venkatesan in Bangalore; Editing by Don
Sebastian)