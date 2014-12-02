(In second paragraph, corrects to say booked revenue was about
17 percent lower, not 15 percent)
Dec 2 ITE Group Plc, a trade exhibition
and conference organiser, said its booked revenue for next year
was lower than a year earlier and that sanctions imposed on
Russia and the weakening of the rouble would hurt it next year.
ITE, which earns about 70 percent of its revenue in roubles
and euros, said that, as of Nov. 27, it had booked revenue of 81
million pounds ($127 million) for 2015. This was about 17
percent lower than the same time a year earlier on a
like-for-like basis.
The company reported a 5.46 percent fall in pretax profit
for the year ended Sept. 30.
