(Corrects headline to say revenue fell, not profit)
July 15 Exhibitions organiser ITE Group Plc
said third-quarter revenue fell about 24 percent, hurt
by the absence of the biennial Moscow International Oil & Gas
Exhibition, currency fluctuations and the impact of the
Ukrainian political crisis.
The company, which organises over 230 exhibitions and
conferences each year, said revenue fell to 73 million pounds
($124 million) for the quarter ended June 30, from 96 million
pounds a year earlier.
Like-for-like revenue on an actual basis fell 16 percent
from a year earlier, ITE said.
($1 = 0.5877 British Pounds)
