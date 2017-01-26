Jan 26 Exhibition organiser ITE Group Plc
said on Thursday revenue booked for the full-year 2017
rose about 2 percent on a like-for-like basis.
The company, which organises exhibitions and conferences,
said group revenue booked for full-year as of Jan. 20, was at 99
million pounds ($125.0 million), representing about 72 percent
of market expectations for the full year.
ITE also reported revenue of 35 million pounds for the three
months ended Dec. 31, 2016, up from 34.8 million pounds, a year
earlier. Like-for-like revenue was down 4 percent due to
weakness in its Central Asia market and lower oil prices during
the period.
($1 = 0.7918 pounds)
(Reporting by Sanjeeban Sarkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Amrutha
Gayathri)