Nov 29 Exhibition and conference organiser ITE Group said its full-year profit rose 40 percent due to contributions from new acquisitions and a strong recovery in its largest trading market Moscow.

The British company, which organises around 190 trade exhibitions and conferences each year in 12 countries, posted a headline pretax profit of 51.4 million pounds, compared with 36.6 million pounds in the previous year.

Revenue rose 37 percent to 155.5 million pounds ($241.7 million). A first-time contribution from the newly acquired businesses accounted for 16 million pounds.

ITE shares have risen 14 percent since Oct. 3, when the company gave a positive full-year outlook, compared with an almost 1 percent gain in FTSE Mid 250 Index. They closed at 184.7 pence on Monday on the London Stock Exchange. ($1 = 0.6433 British pounds) (Reporting by Purwa Naveen Raman in Bangalore; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)