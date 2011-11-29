* Headline pretax profit 51.4 mln stg vs 36.6 mln stg last
yr
* Revenue rises 37 pct to 155.5 mln stg
Nov 29 Exhibition and conference organiser
ITE Group said its full-year profit rose 40 percent due
to contributions from new acquisitions and a strong recovery in
its largest trading market Moscow.
The British company, which organises around 190 trade
exhibitions and conferences each year in 12 countries, posted a
headline pretax profit of 51.4 million pounds, compared with
36.6 million pounds in the previous year.
Revenue rose 37 percent to 155.5 million pounds ($241.7
million). A first-time contribution from the newly acquired
businesses accounted for 16 million pounds.
ITE shares have risen 14 percent since Oct. 3, when the
company gave a positive full-year outlook, compared with an
almost 1 percent gain in FTSE Mid 250 Index. They closed
at 184.7 pence on Monday on the London Stock Exchange.
($1 = 0.6433 British pounds)
(Reporting by Purwa Naveen Raman in Bangalore; Editing by
Gopakumar Warrier)