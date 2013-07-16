July 16 Corporate event manager ITE Group Plc
said third-quarter revenue rose 25 percent, helped by
contributions from the biennial Moscow International Oil & Gas
exhibition and revenue from the acquisition of an event
organiser in Malaysia.
The British company, which organises around 200 trade
exhibitions and conferences each year in 14 countries, gets
almost half its revenue from Russia.
The Moscow International Oil & Gas exhibition, the largest
oil and gas trade event in Russia and Central Asia, directly
affects the company's profit.
"This year we have a profit forecast of 8 percent, the next
year it's around 1.5 percent and in 2015 its again 8 percent due
to scheduling of the Moscow International Oil & Gas exhibition"
Westhouse securities analyst Rod Davidson told Reuters.
The event manager, which has been growing by acquiring
stakes in smaller exhibition and conference organisers, acquired
Malaysia's Metaltech earlier this year.
It has also acquired another company and entered a joint
venture in Southeast Asia this year, with an eye on expanding
into developing corporate-events markets, such as India, Turkey
and Russia.
Revenue for the quarter ended June 30 rose to 95 million
pounds ($143.49 million) from 76 million pounds a year earlier.
Like-for-like revenue at the organiser of exhibitions and
conferences for industries ranging from mining and energy to
fashion and hospitality rose 8 percent from a year earlier.
ITE said it booked sales worth 184 million pounds ($277.92
million) for this financial year and remains confident in the
full-year outcome.
The company had reported a 15 percent fall in first-half
profit due to rising overhead costs and the absence of two key
biennial events in Russia.
Shares in the company were trading down marginally at 298
pence at 0919 GMT on Tuesday on the London Stock Exchange. They
have risen 9.5 percent over the past quarter.