BRIEF-Comcast says CEO Brian Roberts' FY 2016 total compensation was $33 million
* CEO Brian Roberts' FY 2016 total compensation was $33 million versus $36.2 million in FY 2015 - SEC filing
Dec 11 Itesoft SA :
* Sells Yooz activities
* Sells Freemind activity
* Yooz will be sold to a new company, part of Itesoft's holding CDML Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* CEO Brian Roberts' FY 2016 total compensation was $33 million versus $36.2 million in FY 2015 - SEC filing
WASHINGTON, April 28 The Federal Reserve wants to give input on future rules governing how technology companies move into consumer lending markets, Fed Governor Lael Brainard said on Friday.