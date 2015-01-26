UPDATE 1-Russia blocks Chinese social media app WeChat
HONG KONG/MOSCOW, May 6 Russia's telecoms watchdog has blocked China's WeChat, the social media app developed by Tencent Holdings.
Jan 26 Itesoft SA :
* FY revenue 21.7 million euros ($24.5 million), up 6.4 percent
* Q4 revenue 5.9 million euros versus 5.2 million euros year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8874 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
HONG KONG/MOSCOW, May 6 Russia's telecoms watchdog has blocked China's WeChat, the social media app developed by Tencent Holdings.
* Polls predict Macron on course for comfortable win over Le Pen