Iraq plans to reach 5 mln bpd oil output capacity before year-end
BAGHDAD, April 2 Iraq plans to increase its oil output capacity to 5 million barrels per day before the end of the year, Oil Minister Jabar al-Luaibi said on Sunday.
Sept 27 Ithaca Energy Inc said Chief Executive Iain McKendrick was stepping down due to personal reasons and would be replaced by Les Thomas, a former executive at energy services company John Wood Group.
McKendrick, who oversaw the North Sea oil and gas operator's acquisition of Valiant Petroleum for 203 million pounds ($324.87 million) earlier this year, has been CEO since December 2008.
Thomas, who also headed Marathon Oil Corp's European upstream business, will take up the role of CEO and executive board director on Oct. 1.
BAGHDAD, April 2 Iraq plans to increase its oil output capacity to 5 million barrels per day before the end of the year, Oil Minister Jabar al-Luaibi said on Sunday.
BAGHDAD, April 2 Iraq has given OPEC assurances it will fully comply with an agreement to cut oil supply in order to bolster crude prices, OPEC Secretary General Mohammed Barkindo said on Sunday.
QUITO, April 1 Venezuela's political crisis is looming over Sunday's tight presidential election in Ecuador, where a leftist government aligned with Venezuela's socialist President Nicolas Maduro is hoping to prolong its decade-long rule.