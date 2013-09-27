Sept 27 Ithaca Energy Inc said Chief Executive Iain McKendrick was stepping down due to personal reasons and would be replaced by Les Thomas, a former executive at energy services company John Wood Group.

McKendrick, who oversaw the North Sea oil and gas operator's acquisition of Valiant Petroleum for 203 million pounds ($324.87 million) earlier this year, has been CEO since December 2008.

Thomas, who also headed Marathon Oil Corp's European upstream business, will take up the role of CEO and executive board director on Oct. 1.