Iraq plans to reach 5 mln bpd oil output capacity before year-end
BAGHDAD, April 2 Iraq plans to increase its oil output capacity to 5 million barrels per day before the end of the year, Oil Minister Jabar al-Luaibi said on Sunday.
Sept 27 North Sea oil and gas operator Ithaca Energy Inc said Chief Executive Iain McKendrick was stepping down due to personal reasons, sending its shares down as much as nine percent.
Ithaca said McKendrick will be replaced by Les Thomas, a former executive at energy services company John Wood Group .
Thomas, who also headed Marathon Oil Corp's European upstream business, will take charge on Oct. 1.
McKendrick, who oversaw Ithaca's acquisition of Valiant Petroleum for 203 million pounds ($324.87 million) earlier this year, has been at the helm since December 2008.
"He's been a particularly good dealmaker, there have been a number of deals that he has carried out to rationalise the portfolio... and of course most recently the Valiant acquisition," Canaccord Genuity analyst Charlie Sharp said.
Ithaca shares were down about 2 percent at 149 pence at 0742 GMT on the London Stock Exchange. They have risen about 18 percent in the past year.
BAGHDAD, April 2 Iraq plans to increase its oil output capacity to 5 million barrels per day before the end of the year, Oil Minister Jabar al-Luaibi said on Sunday.
BAGHDAD, April 2 Iraq has given OPEC assurances it will fully comply with an agreement to cut oil supply in order to bolster crude prices, OPEC Secretary General Mohammed Barkindo said on Sunday.
QUITO, April 1 Venezuela's political crisis is looming over Sunday's tight presidential election in Ecuador, where a leftist government aligned with Venezuela's socialist President Nicolas Maduro is hoping to prolong its decade-long rule.