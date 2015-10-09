LONDON Oct 9 The investment arm of Israeli gas
firm Delek Group has acquired a near 20 percent stake
in North-Sea focused oil producer Ithaca Energy for $66
million, the companies said on Friday.
The deal underlines investors still see value in North Sea
related businesses, despite a slump in oil prices and high
operating costs in one of the world's most mature oil and gas
basins.
Ithaca, whose London-listed shares have sunk more 60 percent
since the oil price started to decline in June 2014, said it
would use Delek's investment to strengthen its balance sheet and
reduce debt.
Ithaca's London-listed stock was up 13.5 percent at 1030
GMT.
"The investment provides a solid vote of confidence in the
long term value of Ithaca by a successful oil and gas investor,"
said Ithaca chief executive Les Thomas in a statement.
(Reporting by Karolin Schaps; Editing by Keith Weir)