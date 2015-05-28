(Adds share move, claim details)
May 28 London-listed shares in oil and gas
company Ithaca Energy fell by as much as 18
percent after the Calgary-based firm said it had received a
legal claim regarding its Greater Stella Area oil field in the
North Sea.
The company, which denied any wrongdoing, said a statement
of claim had been lodged complaining it had misrepresented the
schedule for completing modifications at a floating production
facility.
Ithaca said in February that modifications to the "FPF-1"
facility, being carried out by UK oil services firm Petrofac Ltd
, would not be completed until 2016.
Ithaca noted that the statement of claim had come from a law
firm that advertises itself as undertaking investor law suits.
Toronto-based law firm Morganti Legal said in March that it
was investigating whether Ithaca's views about the completion
date of FPF-1 were "overly optimistic".
Morganti and Petrofac were not immediately available for
comment.
Ithaca's London-listed shares fell as low as 42.5 pence
before recovering to 49.49 pence, down 5.3 percent by 0820 GMT.
(Reporting By Mamidipudi Soumithri in Bengaluru; Editing by
Anupama Dwivedi and Rodney Joyce)