UPDATE 2-Oil prices fall on lingering oversupply concerns
* U.S. output to grow by 100,000 bpd each month this year - Rystad
Aug 12 North Sea oil and gas operator Ithaca Energy Inc reported a pretax loss for the first-half as costs soared.
Ithaca reported a pretax loss of $2.5 million for the six months ended June 30 compared with a pretax profit of $73 million a year earlier. Revenue rose 6 percent to $199.6 million.
Operating costs jumped 40 percent $93.2 million.
The company maintained its full-year production guidance of 13,500 to 15,500 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd). (Reporting by Karen Rebelo in Bangalore; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)
April 27 Weir Group Plc, a maker of pipes and valves for energy and mining industries, said like-for-like order input for its oil and gas unit rose 50 percent in the first quarter, helped by increased drilling activity in North America.