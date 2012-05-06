Glencore to buy Rio Tinto's stake in Coal & Allied for $2.55 bln
June 9 Miner and trader Glencore Plc said on Friday it had submitted a proposal to buy Australian miner Rio Tinto's stake in Coal & Allied Industries Ltd for $2.55 billion in cash.
KUWAIT May 6 Kuwait's national oil company has walked away from takeover talks with North Sea-focused oil and gas explorer Ithaca Energy , a Kuwaiti daily reported on Sunday.
Kuwait Foreign Petroleum Exploration, the international arm of Kuwait Petroleum Corp. (KPC), was not immediately for comment on the report in al-Seyassah newspaper which cited high-level unnamed sources in KPC.
"Kuwait closed the door to negotiation completely," the newspaper quoted a source as saying.
London's Sunday Times reported in March that the Kuwaiti group was in advanced takeover talks with the company, which is also listed in London.
Ithaca said in March that it had received unsolicited interest from several unnamed parties in a deal estimated to be worth C$868 million ($880 million).
June 9 Miner and trader Glencore Plc said on Friday it had submitted a proposal to buy Australian miner Rio Tinto's stake in Coal & Allied Industries Ltd for $2.55 billion in cash.
WASHINGTON, June 9 U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson on Friday urged Saudi Arabia and other Gulf states to ease their blockade against Qatar, saying it was causing unintended humanitarian consequences and affecting the U.S.-led fight against Islamic State.