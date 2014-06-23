June 23 Ithaca Energy Inc :

* Producing assets acquisition

* Acquisition of interests in three UK producing oil fields

* Has entered into an agreement with Sumitomo Corporation to acquire interests in three non-operated UK producing oil fields for a total consideration of $170 million

* Incremental 2014 pro-forma production from field interests is estimated to be approximately 2,500 barrels of oil equivalent per day