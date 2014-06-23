GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian equities edge up as Japan outperforms, dollar regains traction
* Dollar/yen up with funding deal to avert U.S. govt shutdown
June 23 Ithaca Energy Inc :
* Producing assets acquisition
* Acquisition of interests in three UK producing oil fields
* Has entered into an agreement with Sumitomo Corporation to acquire interests in three non-operated UK producing oil fields for a total consideration of $170 million
* Incremental 2014 pro-forma production from field interests is estimated to be approximately 2,500 barrels of oil equivalent per day Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Dollar/yen up with funding deal to avert U.S. govt shutdown
* Says it completed the sale of AIG Fuji Life Insurance Company Ltd (AFLI) to FWD Group, as planned