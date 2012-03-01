March 1 North Sea-focused oil and gas
explorer Ithaca Energy Inc said on Thursday it had
received unsolicited takeover interest from a number of parties.
The company's board would hold discussions with the
interested parties to weigh opportunities to maximize
shareholder value, Ithaca said in a statement.
It added that the discussions were at a preliminary stage
and there was no certainty of an offer being made.
In January, Ithaca Energy confirmed that it had received a
confidential offer to acquire all of its outstanding shares from
an unnamed buyer, without disclosing any financial details.