March 1 North Sea-focused oil and gas explorer Ithaca Energy Inc said on Thursday it had received unsolicited takeover interest from a number of parties.

The company's board would hold discussions with the interested parties to weigh opportunities to maximize shareholder value, Ithaca said in a statement.

It added that the discussions were at a preliminary stage and there was no certainty of an offer being made.

In January, Ithaca Energy confirmed that it had received a confidential offer to acquire all of its outstanding shares from an unnamed buyer, without disclosing any financial details.