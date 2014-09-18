(Repeats to additional subscribers. No change to text)
DUBAI, Sept 18 United Arab Emirates-based
private equity firm Ithmar Capital has picked Credit Suisse
and Deutsche Bank to manage an initial
share sale for a vehicle it hopes to list on the Dubai bourse by
the end of the year, sources close to the matter told Reuters.
Ithmar is aiming to list a special purpose acquisition
company (SPAC), a vehicle which lists and then uses the cash
raised from the flotation to make private equity-style
investments, several sources said.
The listing will aim to raise around 1.6 billion dirhams
($436 million), with the proceeds to be used to invest in
healthcare and education assets, including buying stakes in
firms which Ithmar currently owns - most notably some of its 20
percent holding in Al Noor Hospitals.
An offering is expected to complete before the end of the
year, with one source indicating subscription could begin as
early as next month.
Repeated calls to Ithmar went unanswered. The sources spoke
on condition of anonymity as the information isn't public.
(1 US dollar = 3.6729 United Arab Emirates dirham)
(Reporting by David French and Nadia Saleem; Editing by Mark
Potter)