* Plans 1.6 bln dhs float of SPAC vehicle - sources
* Cash raised to buy healthcare, education assets
* CS, Deutsche, Abu Dhabi bank to arrange
(Adds detail, context)
By David French and Nadia Saleem
DUBAI, Sept 18 United Arab Emirates-based
private equity firm Ithmar Capital has picked Credit Suisse
and Deutsche Bank to manage the flotation
of a vehicle it hopes to list on the Dubai bourse by year end,
sources close to the matter told Reuters.
Ithmar is aiming to list a so-called special purpose
acquisition company (SPAC), which lists and then uses the cash
raised from the flotation to make private equity-style
investments, several sources said.
The listing will aim to raise around 1.6 billion dirhams
($436 million), with proceeds to be used to invest in healthcare
and education assets, including buying stakes in firms which
Ithmar currently owns - most notably some of its 20 percent
holding in Al Noor Hospitals.
An offering is expected to complete before the end of the
year, with one source close to the matter indicating
subscription could begin as early as next month.
Repeated calls to Ithmar went unanswered. The sources spoke
on condition of anonymity as the information isn't public.
After more than five years of inactivity caused by slumping
investor confidence in the wake of the financial crisis, initial
public offerings are returning in the UAE, with the expected
success of Emaar Properties' up-to-$1.58 billion malls
unit share sale set to herald a new wave of listings.
As well as Deutsche Bank - which was involved in the Al Noor
flotation in 2013 and the sale of a further 7.3 percent stake by
Ithmar last week - and Credit Suisse, an Abu Dhabi-based bank
will also be involved, three of the sources said.
An Ithmar executive confirmed in July an offering was
planned but wouldn't be drawn further.
STRUCTURE QUESTIONS
While sources had said in July that up to 3 billion dirhams
could be raised by the offering, the new target would still be
enough to cover the 1 billion dirhams-worth of deals Ithmar was
planning to do in 2014.
It would also be just enough to acquire Ithmar's 20 percent
stake in Al Noor Hospitals, which would be worth nearly $400
million at the current market price, according to Thomson
Reuters data.
One issue which some of the sources said may impact its
listing plans is the SPAC structure. While floating an entity to
raise capital to invest is common in developed markets, such
vehicles are extremely rare in the Gulf region.
Earlier this year, Marka IPO-MARK.DU raised 275 million
dirhams from a Dubai listing to invest in opening retail
outlets, restaurants and cafes across the Gulf region.
However, two sources said the surge of interest from
investors in a firm which did not have any assets - the listing
was 36-times covered - spooked the country's market regulator,
the Emirates Securities and Commodities Authority (ESCA), which
was concerned this represented signs of a potential stock market
bubble.
As a result the regulator delayed the first day of trading
for Marka, which had been expected in the first week of June but
is now slated for Sept. 25. Sources said this could point to the
ESCA being cautious over approving share sales in structures
such as cash shells and SPACs.
However, the source close to the matter said he was
confident a deal should launch in October.
(1 US dollar = 3.6729 United Arab Emirates dirham)
