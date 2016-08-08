TOKYO Aug 8 Short-seller Glaucus Research, which has launched an attack on trading firm Itochu Corp's accounting practices, said on Monday it had made sure it was in compliance with Japanese law before making its accusations.

Glaucus' criticisms - the first known attack on a major Japanese firm by a short-seller, have sparked angry denials from Itochu, with its chief financial officer, Tsuyoshi Hachimura, saying last week that the firm may consider legal action.

The head of Japan's bourse has also questioned the ethics of releasing a report after short-selling a stock and has said it may, with other authorities, look at whether there were any irregular transactions by Glaucus.

"Prior to doing any work in Japan, we have consulted with Japanese securities lawyers to be in full compliance with all Japanese laws," said Soren Aandahl, Glaucus' director of research, said in a news conference with Tokyo reporters via Skype.

He added that Japanese regulators had not contacted Glaucus.

Glaucus last month accused Itochu of classifying some investments in a way that inflates profits and called for a third-party panel to find an "independent auditor" to probe its financial statements.

Itochu has countered that it follows proper accounting procedures and its financial statements had been audited by Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu.

On Monday, Itochu declined to comment.

Aandahl declined to disclose the size of Glaucus' position in Itochu but confirmed it was still shorting the stock. He said that Glaucas values Itochu at 631 yen per share, about half of its current share price.

Itochu's shares closed up 2 percent on Monday. They have lost about 6 percent in the wake of the Glaucus report.

Itochu is the latest Asian commodity-related firm to come under attack for its accounting practices. Singapore-listed Noble Group and Olam International have been criticised in the past for their accounting practices.

(Reporting by Yuka Obayashi; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)