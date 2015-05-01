* Eyes Y400 bln net profit in 2017/18

* Sees synergies from its ties with CITIC and CP

* Projects record Y330 bln in net profit in 15/16 (Adds president's quotes and details from news conference)

TOKYO, May 1 Itochu Corp, Japan's third-largest trading house, aims to boost its net profit by a third over the next three years, banking on a recent tie-up with Thailand's Charoen Pokphand Group (CP) and China's CITIC Ltd, its president said.

Under a new three-year business plan, Itochu is targeting a net profit of 400 billion yen ($3.3 billion) in the fiscal year ending March 2018, versus 300.6 billion yen in the year just ended, Masahiro Okafuji told reporters at a news conference on Friday.

"Given our ties with CITIC and CP, we have better ideas on how to achieve the 400 billion yen target," Okafuji said.

Itochu and CP said in January they will jointly invest $10 billion in CITIC, part of China's oldest and biggest conglomerate.

The investment is the biggest ever by Itochu.

Okafuji said Itochu can work with CITIC and CP to market Japanese products and services in China as well as to win infrastructure deals such as railway projects elsewhere in Asia.

"We are also thinking of investing in natural resources with CITIC as the Chinese company has better access to those deals," Okafuji said, adding that there are two deals under their consideration, without elaborating.

Itochu did not say how much investment it plans to make for the three years, but said investment will be made basically within its operating cash flow to maintain its financial health.

The trading house also predicted that its net profit will rise 10 percent to a record 330 billion yen in the year just started, after posting a 23 percent increase in profit for the previous year as healthy profits from non-resources businesses such as food and machinery more than offset a loss in resources area.

Rival Sumitomo Corp, in contrast, reported a net loss of 73 billion yen, its first annual loss in 16 years, in the year just ended, as a slump in commodities prices forced it to book a hefty 310 billion yen in impairment losses.

But it forecast a return to the black this year with 230 billion yen in net profit, driven by solid earnings from automobiles, construction machinery, and infrastructure operations. ($1 = 119.7200 yen) (Reporting by Yuka Obayashi and Chris Gallagher; Editing by Miral Fahmy and Muralikumar Anantharaman)