TOKYO Nov 5 Japanese trading house Itochu Corp
stuck to its annual net profit forecast of 300 billion
yen ($2.63 billion) on Wednesday although it slashed the
forecast for its metals business by 28 percent due to a slump in
iron ore and coal prices.
The company managed to book a 1.1 percent gain in net profit
for the April-September half as growth in non-resource
businesses such as IT-related services and machinery more than
made up for the weak performance in the metal sector.
Its steady profit contrasted with the performance of peer
Sumitomo Corp, which posted a net loss of 38.4 billion
yen for April-September, its first red ink for the six months
since 1996.
Sumitomo also cut its annual profit forecast by 96 percent
due to massive losses on a U.S. shale project and the sharp
falls in iron ore and coal prices.
The drop in price of industrial commodities is weighing on
the balance sheets of trading houses, which have business
portfolios like investment funds.
Itochu now expects net profit from its metal segment to be
52 billion yen, down from its previous forecast of 72 billion
yen, for the year to March 31, but the shortfall will be offset
by a 20 billion yen contingency fund it had set aside, Executive
Vice President Tadayuki Seki told a news conference.
"We have no plan to book an impairment loss on iron ore or
coal assets for this business year, based on the revised
assumption of metal prices," he said.
Seki, also chief financial officer, did not disclose those
new price forecasts.
Iron ore prices .IO62-CNI=SI have plunged more than 40
percent this year, hit by a glut in supply as top, low-cost
global miners boosted output at the same time as demand slowed
in China, the biggest consumer of the steelmaking ingredient.
Itochu owns about 22 percent of Brazilian iron ore producer
Namisa and 20 percent of the Drummond Colombia coal operation.
In its energy business, Itochu booked a 5 billion yen
impairment loss on its Samson shale gas and oil asset in the
United States for the July-September quarter.
"We can't rule out the possibility of booking further
impairment losses on this asset. It depends on the results of
trial explorations and the development plan in the unproven
areas," Seki said.
Itochu, which paid $1.04 billion in 2011 for a 25 percent
stake in Samson Investment, had already booked a total of 62
billion yen ($544 million) in losses on the asset by the last
business year. It still has an exposure of 30 billion yen due to
the yen's fall, according to a company spokesman.
Japan's trading houses have invested heavily in North
American shale oil and gas fields as the world's third-largest
economy looks to diversify its energy sources after the
Fukushima nuclear disaster in 2011. But revised reserve
estimates and unproductive wells have led to write-downs.
