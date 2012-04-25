BRIEF-Questfire Energy reports credit facility extension
* Questfire Energy Corp. announces credit facility extension to July 31, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Q1 adj EPS $0.91 vs est $0.93
* Revenue $571.6 mln vs est $549.8 mln
* Total operating costs up 6 pct
* Shares down 7 pct after market
April 25 Power meter maker Itron Inc's first-quarter profit missed market expectations as it was hurt by higher costs, sending its shares down 7 percent in aftermarket trade.
Costs rose due to expenses on product development, software implementation and on building sales teams in Latin America and Asia-Pacific.
Net income for the quarter fell to $25.4 million, or 63 cents per share, from $27.1 million, or 66 cents per share, a year ago.
Operating income at the energy segment went down 12 percent, while operating income at the water segment fell 5 percent.
Excluding items, the company earned 91 cents per share.
Revenue rose about 1 percent to $571.6 million.
Analysts had expected earnings of 93 cents per share on revenue of $549.8 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Shares of the company closed at $44.73 on Wednesday on the Nasdaq.
June 9 The world's largest asset manager BlackRock Inc on Friday urged Exxon Mobil Corp to "enhance its disclosures" regarding risks related to climate change.