BRIEF-DDR streamlines organization
* DDR Corp - changes will result in elimination of 65 existing positions
Nov 20 (Reuters) -: * ITT, Pentair : Stifel starts with buy * Xylem : Stifel starts with hold For a summary of rating and price target changes on U.S. companies: Reuters Eikon users, click on Reuters 3000Xtra users, double-click Thomson ONE users, type in RT/RCH/US For a summary of rating and price target changes on Canadian companies: Reuters Eikon users, click on Reuters 3000Xtra users, double-click Thomson ONE users, type in RT/RCH/CA
* DDR Corp - changes will result in elimination of 65 existing positions
* KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc files for IPO of up to $100 million - SEC Filing
* CI Financial Corp - preliminary assets under management at March 31, 2017 of $120.9 billion and total assets of $160.5 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: