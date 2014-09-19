Sept 19 For-profit college operator ITT
Educational Services Inc disclosed on Friday that it may
face civil charges by the U.S. securities regulator following
investigations related to two private education loan programs
for its students.
ITT's shares fell as much as 20 percent premarket after the
company said it received a "Wells Notice" from the Securities
and Exchange Commission.
A Wells Notice is usually the last step in an SEC
investigation before a civil enforcement action is filed, and
gives a recipient one last chance to convince regulators not to
file a lawsuit.
The company said it would defend itself against charges by
the SEC but added that any legal action or settlement could hurt
its financial condition, results of operations and cash flows.
ITT's finances have also come under regulatory scrutiny
following its failure to file results for 2013 and the first two
quarters of 2014.
The U.S. Consumer Financial Protection Bureau sued ITT in
February, accusing it of exploiting students and pushing them
into high-cost private loans that left them with huge debts.
Shares of the company were trading down 19.8 percent at
$6.13 before the bell. Up to Thursday's close, the stock has
lost 77 percent of its value so far this year.
(Reporting by Sweta Singh in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb
Chakrabarty)