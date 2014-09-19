(Adds background, updates shares)
Sept 19 For-profit college operator ITT
Educational Services Inc disclosed on Friday that it may
face civil charges by the U.S. securities regulator following
investigations related to two private education loan programs
for its students.
ITT's shares fell 33.2 percent to hit their lowest in 19
years after the company said it received a "Wells Notice" from
the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.
A Wells Notice is usually the last step in an SEC
investigation before a civil enforcement action is filed, and
gives a recipient one last chance to convince regulators not to
file a lawsuit.
ITT and peer Corinthian Colleges Inc are already
under investigations for predatory student lending practices
that could lead borrowers to default on their loans.
ITT on Friday did not provide details on the private
education loan programs, but warned that any legal action or
settlement could hurt its finances, results and cash flow.
The entire U.S. for-profit education sector, which relies
heavily on federal student aid funds, has come under fire in
recent years for high student debt loads, low rates of
graduation and poor employability of those who do graduate.
Earlier in the year, the U.S. Department of Education forced
Corinthian to sell its schools, sending a strict signal to the
entire sector already reeling under heavy scrutiny.
ITT's finances have also come under regulatory scrutiny
following its failure to file results for 2013 and the first two
quarters of 2014 as well as details related to audit of the
federal funds received.
ITT said "there can be no assurance" that it will be able to
meet the New York Stock Exchange's deadline of Nov. 15 to file
its results for 2013.
The company's shares on Friday fell to a low of $5.11, the
lowest the stock has hit since December 1995. The stock traded
as high as $134 in early 2009.
Up to Thursday's close, the shares had lost 77 percent of
its value so far this year.
(Reporting by Sweta Singh in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb
Chakrabarty and Savio D'Souza)