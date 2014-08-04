Aug 4 ITT Educational Services Inc's
shares fell more than 30 percent to their lowest in 14 years
after the for-profit college operator said a deal to sell some
of the properties fell through.
ITT said the potential buyer, College Portfolio Buyer LLC,
dropped out after ITT refused to extend a due diligence period.
CPB had sought an extension to the due diligence period to
Sept. 15 from July 31 under its sale and leaseback pact, ITT
said late on Friday. (bit.ly/1qUhC0A)
As part of the deal with CPB, ITT was prevented from
entering into financial agreements with others during the due
diligence period.
"While another agreement could ultimately be established, we
believe this termination should be viewed negatively in lieu of
the company's already limited capital flexibility and recently
increased oversight from the (Department of Education)," Compass
Point LLC analyst Michael Tarkan said in a note to clients.
ITT said in May the sale of its 24 properties could fetch
about $119.1 million when it announced the deal.
The company also said on Friday it had amended its credit
agreement with lenders to get waivers on certain debt covenants
and defaults.
ITT offers technology-oriented undergraduate and graduate
degree programs through its ITT Technical Institutes and Daniel
Webster College.
For-profit colleges have come under fire in recent years for
their poor track record in helping students find employment.
The U.S. Consumer Financial Protection Bureau sued ITT in
February, accusing it of exploiting students and pushing them
into high-cost private loans that left them with huge debts.
ITT shares were down 32 percent at $9.78 by midday on the
New York Stock Exchange. Up to Friday's close, the stock had
fallen 44 percent since the deal was announced in May. The stock
traded as high as $133 in 2009.
(Reporting by Sweta Singh and Mridhula Raghavan in Bangalore;
Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)