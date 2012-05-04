* Exelis Q1 adj EPS $0.47 vs est $0.42

* Exelis rev up 6 pct at $1.4 bln

* Shares rise 3 pct in premarket trade

May 4 Defense contractor ITT Exelis posted better-than-expected quarterly results, helped by strong revenue at its information and technical services segment.

ITT Exelis -- the defense business that ITT Corp spun off in October as part of that company's three-way split -- maintained its full-year 2012 outlook, and said it secured new international orders and extended several service contracts.

For the first quarter, information and technical services revenue rose 16 percent to $768 million as several large service contracts reached full operational phase.

The legacy ITT Corp, which now provides components for aerospace, rail, energy and other markets, reported a quarterly profit from continuing operations as its industrial process revenue jumped 35 percent.

ITT reported earnings from continuing operations of $10 million, or 11 cents a share, compared with a loss of $22 million, or 23 cents a share a year ago.

Revenue rose 8 percent to $577 million.

ITT spun off its defense and water management segments to take advantage of the recovering commercial markets as global military spending comes under pressure.

The water business, which was spun off as Xylem, on Thursday posted a lower quarterly profit on higher costs but its revenue rose as its water infrastructure business saw demand in emerging markets.

For the quarter, ITT Exelis reported earnings of $70 million, or 37 cents per share, compared with $82 million, or 44 cents per share a year ago.

Exelis shares rose 3 percent in trading before the bell. They closed at $11.69 Thursday on the New York Stock Exchange.