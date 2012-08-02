Aug 2 Defense contractor ITT Exelis,
which was spun off last year from ITT Corp, reported a
higher second quarter profit on Thursday as operating expenses
declined.
Net income was $86 million, or 46 cents a diluted share, for
the quarter, Exelis said in a filing with the Securities and
Exchange Commission. That compared with a profit of $79 million,
or 42 cents a share, a year earlier.
ITT Exelis, which is known for its night vision goggles and
jammers that prevent roadside bombs, said quarterly revenue fell
7 percent to $1.38 billion. Information and technical services
revenue fell 6 percent, and revenue for the intelligence
electronics segment fell 9 percent.
Research and development costs decreased about 41 percent in
the quarter, while selling, general and administrative expenses
fell 6.5 percent.