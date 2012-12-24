Dec 24 Britain's ITV Plc said it will
buy a 61.5 percent stake in U.S.-based Gurney Productions, which
makes reality programmes, for $40 million to boost its
production business in the United States.
"Our studios business is already showing strong organic
growth and the acquisition of Gurney is an important step
forward as we continue to expand our international production
capability," ITV Chief Executive Adam Crozier said in a
statement.
Britain's largest free-to-air commercial broadcaster would
have the option to buy the remaining 38.5 percent stake in
Gurney three years after the deal through the fifth year.
ITV shares closed at 106.6 pence on the London Stock
Exchange on Friday.