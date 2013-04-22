BRIEF-Hebei Huijin Electromechanical says change of accounting policy
* Says it changed the accounting policy due to national policy requirement
LONDON, April 22 ITV PLC : * ITV acquires The Garden * Will pay an upfront cash consideration of £18M * Deal terms also include further capped cash payment contingent on The
Garden'S future performance * Source text for Eikon:
* Says it changed the accounting policy due to national policy requirement
* Says it plans to pay cash 1 yuan per 10 shares as FY 2016 div payment