BRIEF-Egyptian Satellite Q1 profit rises
* Q1 net profit after tax $19.7 million versus $16.5 million year ago
Feb 11 ITV PLC : * Confirms that it has accepted Ofcom's decision to renew ITV's licences for full ten year term * Says require to continue to invest for the long term in our broadcast business and in high quality content * Source text for Eikon: * For more news, please click here
* Q1 net profit after tax $19.7 million versus $16.5 million year ago
* Receives letter from Oman Investment Fund notifying Omantel that fund has transferred its shares in Omantel to United International Teleco Investment & Projects Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: