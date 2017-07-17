FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 17, 2017 / 6:14 AM / 2 days ago
July 17, 2017 / 6:14 AM / 2 days ago

EasyJet's Carolyn McCall appointed ITV chief executive

1 Min Read

LONDON, July 17 (Reuters) - British commercial broadcaster ITV said on Monday it had appointed Carolyn McCall, the boss of airline easyJet, as its next chief executive, replacing Adam Crozier who has already stepped down.

McCall, who worked for newspaper publisher Guardian Media Group before taking the helm at easyJet in 2010, will start at ITV on Jan. 8, 2018, the company said.

EasyJet said that during her seven years at the airline, McCall helped to increase the number of customers and their loyalty to the brand, leading to a more than trebling of the company's shareprice. (Reporting by Paul Sandle; editing by Kate Holton)

