LONDON, July 26 ITV, Britain's biggest
free-to-air commercial broadcaster, said it expected ad revenues
to dip in the summer, when many viewers will be watching the
Olympics on the rival BBC, overshadowing a 3 percent rise in the
first half.
The broadcaster, home to soap opera Coronation Street and
period drama Downton Abbey, said advertising revenue would be
down 10 percent in July, 11 percent in August and between flat
and down 5 percent in September, resulting in a broadly flat
overall performance for the nine months to end-September.
The company posted a 15 percent rise in first-half pretax
profit to 235 million pounds ($363.6 million) and the same rise
in adjusted earnings per share to 4.7 pence, both ahead of
analyst expectations, helped by a strong performance from its
production arm and its Euro 2012 soccer coverage.