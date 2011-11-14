* Third quarter ad revenues better than expected
* Expects to outperform wider market in 2011
* Expects to be net cash positive at the year-end
* Remains cautious for 2012
* Shares rise 2.5 pct
(Adds reaction, detail)
By Kate Holton
LONDON, Nov 14 ITV, Britain's
biggest free-to-air commercial broadcaster, said it expected to
outperform the wider TV market in 2011 after reporting better
than expected trading due to strong programming and new
commissions.
The company, home to such shows as the "X Factor" and
"Coronation Street", said it now expected to be net cash
positive at the end of the year after growing revenues by 4
percent in the first nine months, above consensus.
ITV, which has been improving its onscreen and production
divisions in the last year, said it remained cautious for 2012,
which had been expected by analysts due to the lack of
visibility in advertising bookings.
The expectation for the full year implies a drop in net
advertising revenues of 10 percent in December although this
figure can be affected by retailers spending late money in the
run-up to Christmas.
"We retain our positive stance on ITV which is making good
operational progress and benefits from an ungeared balance
sheet," analysts at Numis said.
The performance was boosted by hard-pressed consumers
staying in to watch shows such as the period drama Downton Abbey
and the Rugby World Cup, which enabled the group to grow its key
net advertising revenues by 1 percent in the third quarter.
Analysts polled by Reuters had been expecting net ad
revenues for the group of channels to be flat.
Shares in the group were up 2.5 percent, valuing the firm at
2.5 billion pounds ($4.1 billion pounds).
The share of viewing secured by the ITV channels was up 2
percent in the year to 23 percent, with the main ITV1 channel
broadly flat.
Overall, revenues from the broadcasting and online division
were up 3 percent in the nine months to 1.29 billion pounds,
with revenues from ITV Studios generated by external sales up 9
percent to 224 million pounds.
ITV said the Studios division had performed strongly due to
good demand from international broadcasters -- an area of the
business that had struggled in recent years.
It has secured 89 new commissions this year of which 40 are
international. The crime drama Prime Suspect has been sold to 30
countries and Titanic, a new drama for 2012 made by Julian
Fellowes, has been sold to 57 countries.
"We are still in the early stages of our five year
Transformation Plan which we are on track to deliver, and we
remain optimistic about ITV's prospects in the medium to long
term," Chief Executive Adam Crozier said.
The solid trading and strong focus on cash and costs
resulted in net debt falling to 43 million pounds, from 188
million pounds at the start of the year.
Capital expenditure is forecast to be around 50 million
pounds in 2011 compared with an earlier guidance of 80 million
pounds.
Richard Hunter, Head of Equities at Hargreaves Lansdown
Stockbrokers, said the popularity of ITV's main programmes had
underpinned the outperformance of the wider ad market and he
welcomed the improvement at the Studios division.
"Even though 2012 will provide opportunities such as the
European football championship, the fact remains that the
business is cyclical and continued pressure on the wider economy
will hinder further growth," he said.
"The shares have tended to reflect these opposing factors.
On balance, the market consensus veers towards the positive with
the shares coming in as a cautious buy."
The group said it remained cautious about the outlook for
2012 because it expects tough comparatives in the first quarter.
"Despite difficult economic and market conditions our
revenues are up 4 percent," Crozier said.
"We are on track to be net cash positive at year end. This
is a substantial improvement given that our net debt stood at
612 million pounds at the beginning of 2010."
($1 = 0.622 British Pounds)
(Reporting by Kate Holton; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters)