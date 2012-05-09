* ITV Studio revenues up 61 percent in Q1
* Net advertising revenues down 1 percent
* Shares up 3.5 percent
By Kate Holton
LONDON, May 9 ITV, Britain's biggest
free-to-air commercial television broadcaster, reported a 13
percent rise in first-quarter revenue on Wednesday and vowed to
outperform the overall TV market this year with a strong
performance by its in-house production arm and coverage in June
of the Euro 2012 soccer tournament.
ITV, home to period drama Downton Abbey and Britain's Got
Talent, reported revenues from its in-house production ITV
Studios up 61 percent in the first three months of the year,
offsetting a 1 percent fall in net advertising revenue which was
in line with the market.
Overall, revenues were up by 13 percent, as the company
showed tangible signs of success with its new strategy to grow
alternative revenue streams to make the group less reliant on
volatile advertising revenues.
The statement sent shares in the group up 3.5 percent
against an otherwise flat FTSE 100 Index.
"The ITV first quarter was better than expected and we
expect it to drive consensus upgrades," Ian Whittaker at Liberum
Capital said.
The group forecast net advertising revenue for the first
half of the year would be up 3 percent, ahead of the overall
market.
The first-half estimate assumes that net advertising revenue
was down 1 percent in the first quarter, broadly flat in April,
up 6 percent in May and up by between 12 and 17 percent in
June, when the Euro 2012 soccer tournament is played.
ITV said its share of viewing for all its channels was down
2 percent in the four months to the end of April but it remained
confident for the rest of the year as it has the Euro tournament
in June and a strong autumn line-up of programmes.
"While the underlying television advertising market
continues to be broadly flat, we expect ITV's ad revenue to be
up around 3 percent in the first half, helped by Euro 2012,"
Chief Executive Adam Crozier said.
"Going forward we expect to outperform the TV ad market in
the first half and for the year as a whole."